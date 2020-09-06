Menu
CASH SPLASH: Businesses Instant Asset Write-Off Scheme extended til December.
Your chance to tell council how to spend its budget

Peter Gardiner
6th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Care to tap your councillors on he shoulder and tell them how they should be putting their hands in you pocket to spend your ratepayer dollars?

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said council is committed to asking the community for its thoughts as part of the current budget review.

“It was very difficult to determine how much revenue we would receive, given the impacts of COVID-19,” Cr Stewart said.

Council’s first quarter budget review has just been completed and preparations are about to start on the second quarter budget review to be considered by councillors in November 2020.

“We want the community to provide some guidance on where we should spend any additional income or conversely where we may need to make cuts, due to a lack of revenue,” she said.

An online survey, posing four questions will be available via Your Say Noosa website from Monday September 7.

Residents will have three weeks to provide their thoughts with the survey closing on Sunday September 27.

Cr Stewart hoped the community carefully considered its choices when providing feedback.

“The budget centred on supporting and assisting our community to recover from the pandemic and that has not changed,” she said.

“We are still navigating our way through COVID-19 and staff are working hard to continue to deliver the essential services while supporting the community through the pandemic and the recovery phase,” she said.

“We have a responsibility to lead a COVID Safe community and this can only be achieved by supporting each other and building resilience,” Cr Stewart said.

To provide feedback, visit Council’s Your Say Noosa website from tomorrow.

