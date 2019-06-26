Menu
Login
The Claptomaniacs play Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club on Sunday from 3pm.
The Claptomaniacs play Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club on Sunday from 3pm. Jonathan D May
News

Your gig guide

26th Jun 2019 12:00 PM

THURSDAY June 27

NOOSA

The Sandflys, 10am The Jetty, Noosaville

Sean Tretheway - The Noosa Magician, 6pm, Bombetta, Noosa Junction

Better Together, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Alan Kelly's Noosa Irish night, 7pm, Flanagan's Reef Hotel

FRIDAY June 28

NOOSA

The Sandflys, 4.30pm, Noosa Boathouse

BB & The Kings, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

EUMUNDI

Mitch + Trey, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

SATURDAY June 29

NOOSA

Sean Tretheway - The Noosa Magician, 6pm, Bombetta, Noosa Junction

Popera, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

EUMUNDI

Hinterland Craft Beer Festival, noon, Laneway/Eumundi Brewery Bar

Brown Trouts, 1pm, Imperial Hotel

Shannon Carroll, 7pm, Imperial Hotel

Let Loose, 3pm, Joe's Waterhole

SUNDAY June 30

NOOSA

The Claptomaniacs, 3pm, Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club

Ollie Murk, 4:30pm, Noosa Boathouse

EUMUNDI

Lecia Louise, 1pm, Imperial Hotel

WEDNESDAY July 3

EUMUNDI

Trivia with Michelle Brown, 6.30pm, Joe's Waterhole (free)

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Notice of Motion quashed

    Notice of Motion quashed

    News Jackson motion bid shot down 5-1

    Cooroy park talk 'wide of mark'

    Cooroy park talk 'wide of mark'

    News Total cost to be $3.92m

    Buyers looking for 'high-end' flooring trends

    Buyers looking for 'high-end' flooring trends

    News It's possible to have luxury flooring without luxury price tag

    Beck is back for local show

    Beck is back for local show

    News Sahara Beck checks in for gig