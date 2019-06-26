Your gig guide
THURSDAY June 27
The Sandflys, 10am The Jetty, Noosaville
Sean Tretheway - The Noosa Magician, 6pm, Bombetta, Noosa Junction
Better Together, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Alan Kelly's Noosa Irish night, 7pm, Flanagan's Reef Hotel
FRIDAY June 28
The Sandflys, 4.30pm, Noosa Boathouse
BB & The Kings, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
EUMUNDI
Mitch + Trey, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel
SATURDAY June 29
Sean Tretheway - The Noosa Magician, 6pm, Bombetta, Noosa Junction
Popera, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Hinterland Craft Beer Festival, noon, Laneway/Eumundi Brewery Bar
Brown Trouts, 1pm, Imperial Hotel
Shannon Carroll, 7pm, Imperial Hotel
Let Loose, 3pm, Joe's Waterhole
SUNDAY June 30
NOOSA
The Claptomaniacs, 3pm, Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club
Ollie Murk, 4:30pm, Noosa Boathouse
EUMUNDI
Lecia Louise, 1pm, Imperial Hotel
WEDNESDAY July 3
EUMUNDI
Trivia with Michelle Brown, 6.30pm, Joe's Waterhole (free)