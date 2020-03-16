Your guide to events still on in Noosa

Noosa will be the backdrop for Australia's first Wellness Tourism Summit this week.

AS the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause worldwide disruption, closer to home locals are trying to keep Noosa running as normal as possible.

While the Federal Government has requested events with crowds of more than 500 people to be cancelled from today, many smaller events will continue in the Noosa region as organisers.

Noosa Junction Association’s, Judi Lalor said at this stage their events, including their monthly twilight markets this Friday, will continue in a bid to continue support local business.

“We’re watching it but still want to support local businesses,” Ms Lalor said.

“We are following safety measure and are taking into account precautions.”

Eumundi Markets will also remain in operation this week.

In an effort to boost hygiene effort and keep gyms, shops and other public venues open, locals are being encourage to wash hand regularly and to stay at least 1.5 meters from people who are unwell.

People feeling sick should stay at home and call 13HEALTH if they are concerned before going to a doctor.

STILL ON THIS WEEK:

Paddy’s Day

CELEBRATE the luck of the Irish today at Noosa’s first St Patrick’s Day festival.

Head to Flanagan’s at Noosa Reef Hotel from midday for a day of pipers, Irish dancer and live music all day and night.

See local band The Barleyshakes plus more.

Entry is free with children welcome until 9pm.

Wellness summit

NOOSA will be the backdrop for Australia’s first Wellness Tourism Summit this week.

The two-day program is aimed at showcasing the rapid growth in the wellness sector and the opportunities for tourism businesses in Australia and will be convened by Katherine Droga, chair of the Global Wellness Institute.

The event will be held at Sofitel Noosa on March 19 and 20. Tickets at www.wellness

tourismsummit.com.au.

Twilight markets

JOIN the locals under the palms in Arcadia St for Noosa Junction Twilight Markets. There’s live music, street food, artisan stalls and a pop bar with happy hour prices all night. The markets are on from 5—9pm this Friday, March 20.

Ocean film festival

DIVE into The J Noosa this Wednesday and Thursday for this year’s inspiring and thought-provoking Ocean Film Festival World Tour.

The film is filled with moving footage, touching interviews and insightful narration, conveying a deep respect and appreciation for the world’s oceans and the creatures that call them home.

Tickets at www.thej.com.au.

Boutique cinema

THE Imperial Hotel Eumundi will host a Boutique Cinema event in The Bunker on Friday, March 20 with a screening of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Enjoy this film from the comfort of comfy lounge chairs with bar snacks available. Limited seats available. Bookings essential 5442 8811. Door open 7pm.