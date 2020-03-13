Everything you need to know about casting your vote in Noosa

HERE'S a heads up for others like 88-year-old Ray who called the Noosa News asking for details on where, when and how to make your vote count as valid.

Like so many in Noosa, Ray and his wife are keen to vote early. That can happen from this Monday right up until the Friday evening before the March 28 Saturday polling day.

Where to vote:

Noosa Early Voting:

Returning Office, 6 Swanbourne Way, Noosaville.

Monday, 16/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Tuesday, 17/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Wednesday, 18/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Thursday, 19/03/2020 9am - pm

Friday, 20/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Monday, 23/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Tuesday, 24/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Wednesday, 25/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Thursday, 26/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Friday, 27/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Cooroy Uniting Church Hall, 51 Maple St, Cooroy

Monday, 16/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Tuesday, 17/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Wednesday, 18/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Thursday, 19/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Friday, 20/03/2020 9am - 5pm

Monday, 23/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Tuesday, 24/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Wednesday, 25/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Thursday, 26/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Friday, 27/03/2020 9am - 6pm

Time to make your vote count.

Voting venues on Saturday, March 28 8am - 6pm:

Tinbeerwah Hall, 1 Sunrise Rd, Tinbeerwah

Tewantin State School, Goodwin St, Tewantin

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 115 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville

Noosa Baptist Church, 1 Lake Weyba Dr, Noosaville.

Noosa District State High School, 2 Tulip St, Cooroy.

Sunshine Beach State School, Bicentennial Dr, Sunshine Beach.

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten, 13 Rufous St, Peregian Beach.

Voting for mayor (this is separate ballot paper to the councillor candidates):

In Noosa there are two mayoral candidates so under the optional preferential voting be used to vote for mayor, you can number one, or both boxes on your ballot paper in order of preference for your vote to count.

Mayoral ballot paper as it will appear:

WELLINGTON, Tony

STEWART, Clare

Voting for your councillors:

For councillors, you are using first-past-the-post voting. This means you must number the boxes for the number of councillors to be elected which in Noosa is six. You must number six boxes for your candidates of choice in order of preference.

Candidate ballot paper as it will appear:

GLASGOW, Jess

STOCKWELL, Brian

LLOYD, Patrick

SMITH, Greg

VAN ZIJL, Yanni

WEGENER, Tom

COOK - LANGDON, Karen

HALVERSON, Meghan

FINZEL, Karen (Future Noosa)

REDFORD, Snezana (Animal Justice Party)

FLETCHER, David (Future Noosa)

CAHN, Julien

SQUIRES, Andrew (Future Noosa)

WILKIE, Frank

LORENTSON, Amelia

KAKE, Janet

MORAN, Phillip

LANDER, Alan

JURISEVIC, Joe

FORD, Nathanael