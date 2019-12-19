Your guide to Noosa’s fresh produce

FRESH GUIDE: Slow Food Noosa have created a Foodies' Stockist Guide showcasing the best of local produce.

THE Noosa region is full of hardworking, passionate, and dedicated farmers, producers and artisans and to showcase all on offer a brand new guide has recently been released, just in time for Christmas.

Slow Food Noosa have created a Foodies’ Stockist Guide, something president Carolyn Winkler said has been the missing link to local produce.

“So many people have asked us about where to find the products,” she said.

“The Foodies’ Stockist Guide is an easy way to track down those fantastic ingredients and products that will add a real wow factor and talking point to Christmas celebrations and gifts.”

Slow Food Noosa work to educate the community on where their food comes from and strives to encourage the purchase of local, fresh, sustainable produce wherever possible.

“It is a great feeling to know your Christmas gifts are supporting local farmers and food artisans,” Ms Winkler said.

“We are so fortunate to have access to such quality local products.”

“The Foodies’ Guide is the missing link to knowing where to put our hands on these terrific items.”

The guide is available to view or download at www.slowfoodnoosa.com and clicking on the Snail of Approval tab.