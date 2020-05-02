Your guide to what’s open in Noosa this Labour Day

MONDAY is a public holiday across Queensland and although many places are still off limits due to coronavirus restrictions, here is what’s open in the Noosa region this Labour Day.

Be aware some of retailer may have a public holiday surcharge.

Open:

Season’s IGA Noosa Junction - 8am—8pm

Bakers Delight Noosa Junction - 6am—4pm

Livelife Pharmacy Noosa Junction - 10am—3pm

Takeaway:

Several restaurant and cafes will be open for take away along Hastings Street, Gympie Tce and Noosa Junction, including Bistro C and Zachary’s Pizza.

We have decided to start off with some of our favourites! Serving a small takeaway Breakfast & Lunch menu starting tomorrow 7am - Friday 1st if May. Look forward to seeing some new and familiar faces ✨ Posted by Bistro C on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Noosa Civic will be closed.