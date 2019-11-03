Menu
Samara Weaving in Ready or Not.
News

Your movie guide for the week

3rd Nov 2019 12:00 PM
  • JOIN for the next Seniors Morning Tea on Wednesday, November 6 a special screening of – Pavarotti complimentary morning tea from 10am, screening at 10.30am
  • Royal Opera House screening of Don Giovanni Wednesday, November 6 at 10.30am – secure your ticket now.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

47 Metres down: Uncaged

After the Wedding

Arctic Justice

Cats [animated]

Downton Abbey

Hustlers

Joker

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Ready or not

Terminator: dark fate

Ride like a Girl

Zombieland: double tap

