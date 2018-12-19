Your movie guide

Menu
SWING IN: Shameik Moore in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
19th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

Bumblee

Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

The Grinch

Peppermint

Mortal Engines

Second Act

Bohemian Rhapsody

MARY Poppins Returns for the last Chicks of the Flicks for 2018 - Friday December 21 at 7pm, pre-show festivities start at 6pm. All tickets receive a complimentary goodie bag.

The Royal Opera House returns with The Nutcracker on December 22 at 1pm, 23 at 6pm and 24 at 10.30am.

National Theatre Live returns with The Madness of George III screening tomorrow at 10.30am.

For all the latest information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas

    Local Partners