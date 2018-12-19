Your movie guide
NOW SHOWING
Bumblee
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
The Grinch
Peppermint
Mortal Engines
Second Act
Bohemian Rhapsody
MARY Poppins Returns for the last Chicks of the Flicks for 2018 - Friday December 21 at 7pm, pre-show festivities start at 6pm. All tickets receive a complimentary goodie bag.
The Royal Opera House returns with The Nutcracker on December 22 at 1pm, 23 at 6pm and 24 at 10.30am.
National Theatre Live returns with The Madness of George III screening tomorrow at 10.30am.
For all the latest information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas