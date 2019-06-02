Your movie guide

Menu
2nd Jun 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Rocketman

Alladdin

Godzilla

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

Avengers: Endgame

John Wick: Chapter 3

Brightburn

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

poms (last chance, finishing soon)

top end wedding (last chance, finishing soon)

Join the seniors' morning tea screening of Rocketman - Story of Elton John. June 5 complimentary morning tea from 10am - tickets on sale now.

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion is screening daily from 10.30am - tickets on sale now.

For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook; BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au

    Noosa looks for a competitive edge with AI's sharp vision

    Free movies for Refugee Week

    Leap into Noosa for a ballet treat

    Noosa's beauty an art inspiration

