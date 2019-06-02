Your movie guide
NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:
Rocketman
Alladdin
Godzilla
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
Avengers: Endgame
John Wick: Chapter 3
Brightburn
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
poms (last chance, finishing soon)
top end wedding (last chance, finishing soon)
Join the seniors' morning tea screening of Rocketman - Story of Elton John. June 5 complimentary morning tea from 10am - tickets on sale now.
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion is screening daily from 10.30am - tickets on sale now.
