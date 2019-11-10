Menu
Login
Corinne Foxx and Sistine Rose Stallone in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Corinne Foxx and Sistine Rose Stallone in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
News

Your Noosa cinema guide

10th Nov 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Judy

47 Meters down: Uncaged

After the wedding

Arctic justice

Joker

Last Christmas

Ride like a Girl

Stephen King’s – Doctor Sleep

Terminator: dark fate

Zombieland: double tap

  • JOIN the next Seniors Morning Tea on Wednesday November 20 – Last Christmas complimentary morning tea from 10am, screening at 10:30am – tickets on sale now.
  • Ford v Farrari hits the screens from November 14, tickets are on sale now.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Inside the fire zone

        WATCH: Inside the fire zone

        News A video has emerged of inside the Cooroibah bushfire zone showing just how close fire came to so many properties.

        Statewide fire emergency declared

        Statewide fire emergency declared

        News State of fire emergency across 42 Queensland council areas.

        Fire threat is far from over for Noosa

        Fire threat is far from over for Noosa

        News Noosa fire latest shows some areas safer than others from threat of flames.

        ‘Safe to go home’ for some evacuees

        ‘Safe to go home’ for some evacuees

        News Residents is some areas of Tewantin are being told they can return to their home...