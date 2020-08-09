Your Noosa community

Join Cherry and for a fun musical introduction that's sure to be a good vibe for all.

Join Cherry and for a fun musical introduction that's sure to be a good vibe for all.

The Fun Ukulele group: Ukulele group lessons for raw beginner adults. A new class starting soon. No musical experience necessary. Call ‘The Ukulele Lady’ Cherry – 0410 573 629. Cherry the Ukulele Lady is starting a new beginner class for raw beginners with no musical experience necessary. Each lesson is in a group and lasts for about an hour followed by a cuppa. The term is 5 weeks long held in Noosaville. Come and learn to strum and have some fun. Phone: 0410 573 629

Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical Group: 2020 AGM. Members of the Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical Group are reminded that the 2020 AGM will be held in the Heritage Centre, 17 Emerald St Cooroy on Saturday 12th September at 1.00pm. Members are reminded it’s not too late to lodge a nomination for all management positions. More info: 3129 0356, our website www.genealogy-noosa.org.au or facebook page.

Santa’s Classy Helpers: Post-lockdown Dinner, Thursday August 13 at 6pm, Tewantin Bowls Club. The cost of the evening is just $25 per person and includes an entree, choice from 3 mains and drinks at bar prices. We will have raffles and a fun evening after the long break.

Please RSVP by August 10 to Lorraine on 07 5449 7599 or to Barbara on santasclassyhelpers@gmail.com.Look forward to seeing you there.

Noosa Shire Arts & Crafts Association: We are a not-for-profit organisation run mostly by volunteers.

LEARN TO CROCHET WORKSHOPS: One-to-one tuition with Janelle Turley – Wed’s & Sat’s, 9.30am – 11.30am.

ART AFTER DARK: A fun evening session with tutor Jenny Hines, subject “Adding Excitement with Texture” – Thursday 27 August, 5.30 pm for 6 pm start to 9 pm. $65 per person. All tuition, materials and refreshments provided and take home your completed masterpiece at the end of the evening.

PEN & WASH WORKSHOP: 4-weekTuesday morning workshop with tutor Lizzie Connor, starting 18 August. Members $95/Non-members $115.

ECO-DYE WORKSHOP: Saturday morning workshop with tutor Coralee Asker, 29 August. Members $55/Non-members $65. Noosa Shire Arts & Crafts Association is a centre for creativity, learning & friendship. New members welcome. Visit our Gift Shop. Disabled-friendly access. Tel: 5474 1211; Email: create@noosaartsandcrafts.org.au; Web: https://noosaartsandcrafts.org.au.