Your Noosa gig guide
THURSDAY November 28
NOOSA
The Sandflys, 10am The Jetty, Noosaville
The Long Gone Daddies Duo, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Alan Kelly’s Noosa Irish night, 7pm, Flanagan’s Reef Hotel
EUMUNDI
Imperial Jam Session, 7pm, Imperial Hotel
FRIDAY November 29
NOOSA
The SandFlys, 5.30pm, Land & Sea Brewery
Kieran Q, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa Bowls Club
Longhorn Brothers, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Killer Queen Experience, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL ($20)
COOROY
Better Together, 6pm, Cooroy RSL
EUMUNDI
Andrea Kirwin, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel
SATURDAY November 30
NOOSA
Sean Tretheway – The Noosa Magician, 6pm, Bombetta, Noosa Junction
Live Entertainment, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
EUMUNDI
Brown Trouts, 12pm, Imperial Hotel
B.B. and the Kings, 3pm, Joe’s Waterhole
Mitch & Georgia, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel
SUNDAY December 1
NOOSA
John Veloso, 4.30pm, Noosa Boathouse
The SandFlys, 3.30pm, Land & Sea Brewery
EUMUNDI
Sarah Letters, 2pm, Imperial Hotel
Lloyd Spiegel, 7.30pm, Imperial Hotel ($25/$30 Hotel/Oztix)
PEREGIAN
Peregian Beach Christmas Carols, 3pm-7.30pm, Peregian Beach Park (Gold coin donation)