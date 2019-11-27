Your Noosa gig guide

Menu
The Killer Queen Experience
27th Nov 2019

THURSDAY November 28

NOOSA

The Sandflys, 10am The Jetty, Noosaville

The Long Gone Daddies Duo, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Alan Kelly’s Noosa Irish night, 7pm, Flanagan’s Reef Hotel

EUMUNDI

Imperial Jam Session, 7pm, Imperial Hotel

FRIDAY November 29

NOOSA

The SandFlys, 5.30pm, Land & Sea Brewery

Kieran Q, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa Bowls Club

Longhorn Brothers, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Killer Queen Experience, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL ($20)

COOROY

Better Together, 6pm, Cooroy RSL

EUMUNDI

Andrea Kirwin, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

SATURDAY November 30

NOOSA

Sean Tretheway – The Noosa Magician, 6pm, Bombetta, Noosa Junction

Live Entertainment, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

EUMUNDI

Brown Trouts, 12pm, Imperial Hotel

B.B. and the Kings, 3pm, Joe’s Waterhole

Mitch & Georgia, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

SUNDAY December 1

NOOSA

John Veloso, 4.30pm, Noosa Boathouse

The SandFlys, 3.30pm, Land & Sea Brewery

EUMUNDI

Sarah Letters, 2pm, Imperial Hotel

Lloyd Spiegel, 7.30pm, Imperial Hotel ($25/$30 Hotel/Oztix)

PEREGIAN

Peregian Beach Christmas Carols, 3pm-7.30pm, Peregian Beach Park (Gold coin donation)

