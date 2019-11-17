Your Noosa movie guide
- By popular demand, BCC Cinemas has an exclusive one-off screening of Pavarotti on Monday, November 18, at 10.30am – tickets selling now.
- Join the seniors’ morning tea screening of Last Christmas – Wednesday, November 20, at 10am with complimentary morning tea – tickets on sale now.
- For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.
NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:
Ford vs Ferrari
Charlie’s Angels
Judy
Joker
Last Christmas
Ride like a Girl
Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep
Terminator: dark fate