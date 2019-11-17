Menu

This image released by Sony Pictures shows, from left, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott in "Charlie's Angels," in theatres on Nov. 15. (Merie Weismiller Wallace/Sony Pictures via AP)
Your Noosa movie guide

17th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
  • By popular demand, BCC Cinemas has an exclusive one-off screening of Pavarotti on Monday, November 18, at 10.30am – tickets selling now.
  • Join the seniors’ morning tea screening of Last Christmas – Wednesday, November 20, at 10am with complimentary morning tea – tickets on sale now.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Ford vs Ferrari

Charlie’s Angels

Judy

Joker

Last Christmas

Ride like a Girl

Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep

Terminator: dark fate

        News Cooran student cracks the computer code winning formula to best in state.

        News In a quiet town in the middle of southeast Queensland lives a huddle of strange...

        News Musical Macedonian mayhem is on the menu in the hinterland on November 23.

        News Cooroy Memorial Hall has a brand new set of doors opening the way for its role as...