Whats On
Your Noosa movie guide
- Join the seniors’ morning tea screening of Ford vs Ferrari – Wednesday, November 27, 10am with complimentary morning tea – tickets on sale now
- The next Exhibition on Screen – Van Gogh and Japan – is on Wednesday, November 27, at 10.30am – tickets on sale now
- Frozen 2 Family Fun Day – Sunday, December 1, pre-screening, kids’ activities from 10am, screening of Frozen 2 at 10.30am – tickets on sale now
NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:
- 21 Bridges
- Alice-Miranda Friends Forever
- Arctic Justice
- Bilched
- Charlie’s Angels
- Depeche Mode – Spirits in the Forest
- Fisherman’s Friend
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Judy
- Last Christmas
- Ride Like a Girl
- Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep
- Terminator: Dark Fate