NOW SHOWING: A scene from the British movie Fisherman’s Friends.
Whats On

Your Noosa movie guide

24th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
  • Join the seniors’ morning tea screening of Ford vs Ferrari – Wednesday, November 27, 10am with complimentary morning tea – tickets on sale now
  • The next Exhibition on Screen – Van Gogh and Japan – is on Wednesday, November 27, at 10.30am – tickets on sale now
  • Frozen 2 Family Fun Day – Sunday, December 1, pre-screening, kids’ activities from 10am, screening of Frozen 2 at 10.30am – tickets on sale now
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

  • 21 Bridges
  • Alice-Miranda Friends Forever
  • Arctic Justice
  • Bilched
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Depeche Mode – Spirits in the Forest
  • Fisherman’s Friend
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Last Christmas
  • Ride Like a Girl
  • Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep
  • Terminator: Dark Fate
    24th Nov 2019 12:47 PM

