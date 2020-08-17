Menu
A condom wrapper was found inside the room at Next Hotel Brisbane where a couple is in quarantine.
Letters to the Editor

YOUR SAY: Mum-to-be’s quarantine nightmare

17th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
A QUEENSLAND father and his pregnant wife have spoken out about the "unlivable" conditions in a Brisbane hotel room while mandatory quarantining, in an ordeal which has raised concerns about the care being offered to young families.

After arriving at the Next Hotel Brisbane on Wednesday, Grant - who wishes to keep his surname private - said he "didn't think things could get worse" after finding a used condom wrapper while setting up his son's cot.

Next Hotel Brisbane issued a statement, where they said they "apologise unreservedly" for any difficulties or inconveniences guests have encountered during mandatory quarantine.



Jacqui Clark: I have family in the same hotel and have the same experience. No table for the children to sit at when eating. No children's meals and when asked if they could have the carpets vacuumed were told they would have to buy a vacuum cleaner and have it delivered!!!! No choice for meals and no access to fresh air.

Brian D Branch: Gee, living in a hotel for 14 days is so intolerable. In that case, go back to whatever COVID-19 area you were in. We shouldn't have to face potentially face thousands of people dying because of a few self-centred people.

Kamala Dunn: Brian D Branch, they are paying to stay there. You'd really think the govt would have chosen hotels that had apartments where you could do your own cooking while you were quarantining.




