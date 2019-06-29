Your school holidays are covered with these events

LOOKING for something to do this July? Check out what's happening at Noosa's libraries.

Lego

Lego crown? Lego bridge? Lego rocket? Lego cake? Let your imagination run wild and create something spectacular or try out some of our Lego-inspired games. Free. No booking required. Ages 4+.

Cooroy Library - July 1, 10am-noon

Noosaville Library - July 1, 10am-noon

Softies

Get creative with a needle and thread. Hand sew a creature of your own creation in this workshop. All materials supplied. Ages 8-16. Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Library - July 2, 2-4pm

Noosaville Library - July 5, 2-4pm

It's Rocket Science

Calling all budding scientists, astronauts and space fanatics. Be a rocket scientist for the day and explore the wonders of rockets, flight and space technology. Connecting curiosity and imagination with play-based learning experiences, young rocketeers create and control the launch of their very own water propelled rockets to altitudes over 60 metres high, all from a simple soda bottle. $10 per person. Pay on the day. Bookings required. Ages 6+.

Cooroy Library - July 3, 12-1.30pm

Noosaville Library - July 3, 2.30-4pm

$10 per person. Pay on the day. Bookings required.

Flights of Fancy

Build a catapult, fold a paper plane and create a paperclip helicopter. Experiment with your creations and see how far and high you can fly. Free. No booking required. All ages.

Cooroy Library - July 5, 2-4pm

Noosaville Library - July 9, 2.30-4pm

Gubbi Gubbi Storytelling

"Wunya Ngulum”: all are welcome to join Gubbi Gubbi storytellers and listen to Noosa origin stories. Hear about the important plants and animals in our environment while learning some of the first language ever spoken in our area. NAIDOC Week starts on July 7 with the goal to work together for a shared future. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library - July 4, 10-11am

Cooroy Library - July 10, 10-11am

Noosa alive!

The region will also host NOOSA alive! later in the month with the library hosting a special event as part of the program.

Your Writing Life Writers Workshop will be at Noosaville Library on July 21 from 10am-1pm.

The workshops will be chance to hone your writing skills, sharpen your interest and set you on a pathway to practise and improvement.

Bookings essential via The J Noosa on 53296560.

What else?

Noosa and Cooroy Library will hold a variety of activities and workshops for all ages throughout July.

From adult colouring to learning the basics on how to use you electronic device or learning to sew there is something for everyone.

For full library event details and bookings, visit www.libraries.noosa.qld. gov.au or phone 53296555.