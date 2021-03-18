Menu
The Sunshine Coast Daily has compiled a list of the region's most powerful real estate agents. Pictured is Nick Dowling, Jodie Hedley-Ward, Amber Werchon, Kevin Annetts, Rebekah Offermann and Dan Sowden. Now it's your turn to decide.
Property

Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

Matty Holdsworth
18th Mar 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:10 PM
From industry veterans to the new guns changing the game, the Sunshine Coast Daily has named the region's top 42 real estate agents in residential and commercial property.

Agents were selected on their connections to high-profile people, their volume of sales, community contributions and how they've made their mark in the region.

PART 1: Coast's most influential real estate agents ranked
PART 2: Coast's most influential real estate agents ranked

Readers have nominated five other agents they believe missed the cut.

Now it's the public's turn to decide.

Cast your vote on who you think is the most influential agent.

Voting closes at 5pm on Sunday, March 21.

More Stories

commercial property real estate agents residential real estate sunshine coast property sunshine coast residential market
The Sunshine Coast Daily

