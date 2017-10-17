Your voting damn pollies and the wannabes

NOOSA state candidates are on notice from our Queensland Votes survey about just what major issue is firmly on the minds of volatile voters - it's the economy, stupid.

That and our ailing health care system, while a whopping 75% of survey responders from regional non-daily newspapers including the Noosa News say they are finding it hard to make ends meet.

Ninety per cent of readers wanted more help to meet the cost of household energy bills. Almost half believed aged care provisions were "fair to inadequate”.

Not surprisingly for a community that prides itself on winning council de-amalgamation and its engagement on important issues, Noosa News readers made up 24% of the 458 who answered this telling survey.

That was almost five times the response of one of the larger regional cities that was a part of Queensland Votes.

Another potential vote changer revealed by the survey was that 74% of readers thought the cost of water is getting too high, while 75% believe the State Government does not invest enough time or budget in regional Queensland.

Perhaps this helps explains the State Cabinet's rare Sunshine Coast visits on Monday, though this one day of attention span may not change too many minds.

Speculation continues to grow each passing day as to when the State Government will finally bite the bullet and call an election and whether it will be later this year or early 2018.

The fact that a primary health concern shared by more than half of Queensland Votes responders was that there are insufficient after-hour and emergency medical options locally would be enough to make the political party machine men worried sick.

Community safety was also weighing heavy on voters minds, with more than 70% concerned about the prison parole system and 63% "wished police reinforced more road rules than just speeding”.

And it's a pity State Cabinet is not driving home from the Coast on a Sunday, because then they may gain an insight into why 70% in the survey believe the state pollies should be playing a greater role in fixing the Bruce Hwy.

Even more telling for the local issue of Noosa's Beckmans Rd overdue upgrade: "71% don't believe the Queensland Government is working well with local councils to tackle congestion and access problems”. Public transport also earns a fail from our voters, while 36% of respondents believe their internet is not up to speed.

And now might be a good time for the media monitors for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to look away - 60% of those surveyed are not happy Anna ... at all.

As well, 38% give their state member the thumbs down, while the swinging vote whenever the poll is declared could be a doozy - with 20% as yet undecided as to which party to support.