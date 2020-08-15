Menu
A dad directed an expletive-laden tirade at a string of boaties at a popular boat ramp before getting in their way as they tried to come to shore.
Crime

'You're a disgrace': Dad faces court over boat ramp tantrum

by Kara Sonter
15th Aug 2020 11:33 AM
A father who lost it at boaties in front while families enjoyed the sunshine has faced Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Corey John Edward Fender was swimming with his family near a Bribie Island boat ramp during the school holidays when he started swearing and yelling at boaties and jet skiers in front of families.

Magistrate James Blanch heard Fender lost it during the January 20 event at Bellara, after a boat nearly hit his four-year-old daughter.

"He did it in front of his daughter? You're a disgrace," said Magistrate Blanch.

"The boaties are quite entitled to be there, probably the smart thing to do is you don't swim there."

The court heard he started getting in the way of boaties trying to access the boat ramp, yelling at jet skiers, and when he was asked to calm down he told bystanders to "f*ck off".

The court heard when a man tried to intervene he armed himself with a rock.

The man had "30kgs on me" according to Fender.

Fender pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance and was ordered to serve 100 hours community service.

Originally published as 'You're a disgrace': Dad faces court over boat ramp dummy spit

