Youth Cup kicks a goal as Noosa eights shine

REAL KICK: Action from the Youth Cup player at Noosa to bring on the seniors stars of tomorrow. Contributed

YOUNG footballers from across South East Queensland came up

against a big band of locals at the Noosa Lions fields over Easter.

President Alinda Bryant was happy to see grounds hopping with more than a hundred young Tim Cahills at their inaugural Noosa Youth Cup.

There was no need for parents to worry about excess Easter egg energy as the 10-14 year olds played a up to three 40-minute games each day leading into the finals on Sunday.

After a hard-fought battle, the Under 12 tournament winners were "Lakes Claret and Blue” getting the better of a determined "Little Bit Messi” side.

But "Little Bit Messi” took out the fashion in the field in the striking Fiona Winter Realty sponsored hot pink kit. The aptly named "Champions”, coached by club stalwart Carl Harrison, took out the U13/14 tournament.

What was a first of its kind for many of the players the eight-a-side half field format was a lot of fun and getting to play with their mates from different sides in the regular competitions in the regular seasons was also a drawcard.

With regular senior season in full swing Noosa Lions will be looking at proving they have not lost any of their determination that led to them finishing premiers in the top three men's grades and champions in the Premier Women's B Competition.

The "Old Pride” is being called together to celebrate the next home fixture of the season on April 21 against Beegees.

Old players from the 1970s, '80s and '90s are invited to come along to celebrate the landmark 30 years since the Noosa club beat Beegees in a Men's First Division grand final.