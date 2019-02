TEWANTIN Noosa Lions Club recently held their 2019 Youth of the Year Program which gave school students a chance to develop their public speaking skills.

Brenna Riley and Isabella Baker from St Teresa's and Noah Benjamin and Chelsea Meadows from Good Shepherd presented several speeches on a variety of topics.

These included what technology will have the biggest effect on the world in the next 10 years and how will regional Australia be able to survive into the future.

Lions third vice president Bev Heaney said the program was a wonderful opportunity for these young adults.

"This year the competitors were very inspirational and professional delivering all of their speeches,” Ms Heaney said.

"We are so proud of these competitors and wish them well.”

The students were interviewed by judges prior to the evening and were chosen to continue in the program.

"They were asked to present two impromptu speeches of two minutes and then their prepared speeches of five minutes,” Ms Heaney said.

The successful program is a long time Lions event which has seen the likes of Kevin Rudd, Peter Beattie, ABC's Sabra Lane and Senator Simon Birmingham participate is year's past.

"By entering the program, which is now in its 55th year, competitors will have an unequalled opportunity to experience an interview situation in a friendly atmosphere and a chance to practise their public speaking skills,” Ms Heaney said.

Isabella won the speakers award and Chelsea was the overall winner. Both have advanced to the next round which will take place tomorrow afternoon at Mudjimba.