Youth holiday-makers stir trouble for police

NOOSA police have recorded one of their busiest September School holiday periods.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said 436 jobs were reported to police between September 21 and October 7.

“We had a really busy school holiday period and long weekend,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

“We had 117 jobs since Friday (October 4) and crews at Noosa North Shore on Friday Saturday and Sunday.”

He said 100 random breath tests were conducted on Noosa North Shore with one drink driver recorded and 10 infringement notices given for various offences including speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

In town, officers were busy mostly with public nuisance offences.

“Over the three days we had a multiple number of offences for disorderly public nuisance behaviours and 11 notices handed out,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

Police also responded to a wilful damage offence to public amenities at Sunshine Beach.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said their biggest problem these school holidays was underage youth from interstate, with most offenders aged between 12 and 15.

“We had a significant problem with youth holidaying here with their parents from Melbourne and drinking in public,” he said.

This included a group of teens who littered Little Cove with beer bottles.

“It was an ongoing issue for the holiday period,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

He said the Noosa station was planning ahead to look at counteracting similar holiday-maker behaviour in the future.

Despite the trouble, Sen-Sgt Carroll said local youth were well behaved.

“We had groups of local kids out and about at the beach and they couldn’t be more well behaved,” he said.