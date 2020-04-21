Youth partygoers slapped with $30,000 in COVID-19 fines

Noosa police have handed out more than $30,000 worth of fines in April, mostly to youth.

NOOSA police have handed out more than $30,000 worth of fines this month in to locals ignoring social distancing rules, with youth the biggest offenders.

Noosa officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said since April 1, 23 penalty infringement notices have been issued within the Noosa Heads division.

“Of those 23 offenders, 22 persons were aged 30 and under and 19 were aged 25 and under, so predominantly the offenders are in the younger age bracket,” Snr-Sgt Carroll said.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said the majority of offenders where charge while at “noisy” house parties.

“We also have intercepted vehicles with multiple persons in them who are involved in non-essential activity.”

“More often than not – there is an additional identified offence related to that intercept such as drugs being located.”

Snr-Sgt Carroll said overall police were seeing “exceptional compliance” among the Noosa community particularly around our public spaces and beaches.

“We know everyone is doing the right thing to ensure our public spaces remain open to all.”

These latest infringements have eclipsed the Sunshine Coast’s total fines tally to more than $100,000 after $12,000 was handed out at a Eumundi party on Good Friday, $50,000 over Easter and $9000 last weekend.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said all money from the fines went to consolidated revenue where it is redistributed and was not kept by the Police Service.