Youth strike a message

Peregian Beach's School Strike for Climate organiser Shellie Joseph with Lilly and Lotte Klein. Caitlin Zerafa

HUNDREDS turned up to Peregian Beach today to take a stand against climate change.

A part of the global School Strike For Climate, students, parents and passionate locals converged outside the surf club to send a message to Australia's politicians.

Shellie Joseph, a Year 12 student from St Patrick's in Gympie, organised the event and was pleased with the support from Sunshine Coast locals.

"It's absolutely heartwarming and overwhelming to see everyone here," Ms Joseph said.

"Everyone here's concerned. Everyone here is standing up, they're having a voice and they are here making change and it tells our government that they should be scared."

Ms Jospeh said the strike was a chance for a younger generation of voters to unite and make clear they care about their future.

"We have joined together to stand up for our future and our present and tell our government we are unhappy with the inaction they have made towards climate change," she said.

Passionate about the environment, ocean and reefs Ms Joseph spent months organising the event. She said they hope for three outcomes: Stop Adani coal mine; No new coal or gas mines; and 100 per cent renewables by 2030.

"Last year I saw what an incredible impact these strikes had.

"I want to make positive action that is actually making a difference."

Sisters Lilly and Lotte Klein were out to show their support.

"We are passionate about the earth and it's disappointing the government aren't making change," Lilly said.

"We are the youth of today and the future and we have a knowledge and a voice."

School Strike for Climate was held across 60 Australian locations and in more than 100 countries worldwide.