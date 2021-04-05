Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

by Grace Mason
5th Apr 2021 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE teenagers have been charged after a car stolen from Townsville was allegedly driven almost 300km north before their roadside arrest in Babinda.

The Rescue 510 helicopter hovered over the small town south of Cairns for more than an hour on Sunday supporting police as they tracked the Mitsubishi.

A police spokesman said officers used a tyre deflation device to stop the vehicle on the Bruce Highway north of Howard Kennedy Dr just after midday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The teens, four boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15, were taken into custody at the scene after they were allegedly involved in a chase through nearby cane fields.
The spokesman said two of the group were from Townsville and the other three were from Cairns.

They have been charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Kirwin residence on Campion Circuit on Saturday afternoon.

It had to be towed from the scene.

Originally published as Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

crime editors picks juvenile crime youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Uber Eats photographs my licence when ordering alcohol

        Premium Content Why Uber Eats photographs my licence when ordering alcohol

        Opinion Uber Eats policy of photographing the front and back of a driver‘s licence in Victoria raises cyber safety concerns, writes Kathy Sundstrom

        Lots of photos: Epic surf contest draws eager crowd

        Premium Content Lots of photos: Epic surf contest draws eager crowd

        Surfing Onlookers lined the shore at Moffat Beach for the Pa and Ma Bendall.

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households