Menu
Login
But...what about my cat videos.
But...what about my cat videos.
News

YouTube suffers global outage

by Rhian Deutrom
17th Oct 2018 12:16 PM

YouTube users are reporting that the worldwide video streaming service is currently down.

The website appears to be experiencing widespread service disruption.

Users attempting to visit the site have reported seeing a blank website frame instead of the usual homepage.

Users took to social media to confirm that their location was also experiencing the same access issues.

One user tweeted a map of outage hot spots around the world, supplied by downdetector.

YouTube tweeted that it was aware of the disruption to YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music and was working to fix it as soon as possible.

Youtube's message for users during the outage.
Youtube's message for users during the outage.
editors picks server error tech youtube

Top Stories

    Talking the good talk earns people praise

    Talking the good talk earns people praise

    News Academic shows his cool side in Eumundi

    Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

    Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

    News Volunteers working hard to fill festive baskets

    Bright colours to hit the beach for 4x4 Pink Run

    Bright colours to hit the beach for 4x4 Pink Run

    News A convoy of four-wheel drive will rasie money for breast cancer

    Hans' gift to Parkinson's group

    Hans' gift to Parkinson's group

    News Local man presented more than $400 to parkinsons support group

    Local Partners