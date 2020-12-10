YOWIE HUNTERS ANONYMOUS: Hairy-man encounters on rise

THEY are big, hairy and smell like a combination of wet dog and old meat - and it appears interactions with yowies are on the rise in Far North Queensland.

Residents across the region are sharing their inexplicable interactions with creatures that do not appear in any standard textbooks but have long inhabited that grey zone between myth and reality.

Their cryptozoological experiences have found a home on online communities dedicated to yowie research, yeti hunting and other inexplicable encounters.

These communities band together to investigate sightings, and to research into the ancient Aboriginal legends about man-eating yaromas and yahoos that had long white hair, dangling arms with talons and backwards-facing feet.

An artist impression of a very hairy yowie — not the sort of fellow you would invite to a candlelit dinner.

Whatever they are, they have people talking.

Here are five of the most bizarre yowie encounters to come out of the Far North in recent times.

1. Woman stalked by yowie family

Former Tarzali resident Jackie Liversidge described a creature similar to this image captured on a hunter's camera. Photo: WIRED WEB

Jackie Liversidge was living in an old Queenslander in Tarzali when she was reportedly tormented by a whole family of the creatures in 2006.

She said they threw things on the roof of the house and caused uneasy "feelings of being watched in the bathroom and just something not being right".

She later spotted two small yowies the size of a chimpanzee and a large one estimated to be nine feet tall.

"We were locked in the house as soon as it got dark and we all slept in one bedroom with the cupboards against the windows," she said.

"I had to do that to protect the kids because I did not know what they were capable of."

Ms Liversidge describes a "demonic growl" made by the creatures and says she "still can't believe we lived through it".

2. Yowie drops a greasy poo on a termite mound

A hiker walking near the Eignasleigh River in central Far North Queensland thought he may have found traces of a yowie marking its territory after spotting a large pile of unusual droppings on top of a termite mound. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

A hiker may have stumbled across compelling evidence of a yowie in remote Far North Queensland after finding a massive pile of greasy poo in a very unusual position.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named for fear of a backlash, shared one piece of evidence on behalf of a friend - another "pretty shy country sort of bloke who doesn't like any attention".

He was walking out west near the Einasleigh River when he discovered a huge pile of dung "carefully placed" on a broken termite mound.

Other suspected "yowie markings" have also been found, such as old railway sleepers high in the treetops. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Whatever did this decided to break the termite mound and poo on it," the man said.

"No animal I know of would/could do that.

"Also the poo looks nothing like pig, roo, emu etc."

3. Woman thrown down hill by yowie 30 years ago

Cover of Throwback DVD. Throwback is a yowie movie produced and directed locally in Cairns that stars local actors. The movie is out on DVD in February.

A woman has blown the lid off an encounter with a yowie she says pushed her down a Cairns hill with superhuman strength, prompting a search for other Far Northerners who might have witnessed the creature.

Australian Yowie Research administrator Dean Harrison has been compiling hundreds of accounts of yowie sightings for about a quarter of a century, ever since he had his own chance meeting with a cryptozoological entity.

His most recent addition to the database came from a Cairns woman who decided to climb Red Hill in Woree in 1990, back when she was in her early-20s.

The creature she encountered was "absolutely human-like" except for its enormously muscular arms which hung down to its knees and a thick shock of dark brown-ginger hair covering almost its entire body.

The Red Hill yowie had dark brown-ginger hair.

"It was like a normal person, but with a really flat nose, a broad nose," she said.

"Absolutely human-like, it was ridiculously human, it was amazing.

"The arms seemed to go down to its knees of sort of like below.

"They were really long."

She was unsure of its sex.

"I couldn't see any penis or anything like that," she said.

"It happened so quick, I didn't really have time to define whether it was a male or a female."

The woman further described the yowie as "very gorilla-like" with hands about 1.5-times the size of a human hand.

It leaned forward at an unusual angle while it chased her, but she did not believe it intended to badly hurt her.

4. Putrid beast spotted running through canefield

A Cairns man shot this photograph after a suspected yowie sighting in Freshwater. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

A Cairns yowie hunter has photographed a gigantic beast he says charged through a sugarcane paddock on the edge of suburbia - and its scent packed a punch.

One resident had a hair-raising recent experience next to a cane field in Freshwater which left him shaken.

"I'm a diagnosed insomniac so I frequently walk by the cane fields late at night," he said.

"Last night at around 2am I was taking my walk along Lower Freshwater Rd and I came by a tremendous stench that I thought was just roadkill.

"I was then scared by a rustling in the cane fields just off the road.

"The movement was strong and way too big to be a pig or dog so I went to investigate."

That inquiry was not what the mystery creature wanted and it took off as soon as he neared, "coming out of the fields and darting back in again".

The Cairns man managed to quickly shoot a grainy photo in the early morning dark but admitted he was "too busy crapping" himself to get a decent shot.

"It had real reflective eyes. Nothing like I've seen before," he continued.

5. FNQ town goes on yowie watch

The truth is out there in Far North Queensland.

Port Douglas was on yowie watch after a man reported a terrifying run-in with an unknown creature in 2014.

Sightings of yowies - or bunyips and quinkans, as they are known by Aboriginal people - have been reported since early European settlement and appear in ancient Australian cave paintings.

But Wonga Beach man Brad Brown was shaken after his encounter with something resembling an ape.

"I was driving home from work about 10.30pm and I was on the Rocky Point range going around a bend when suddenly something ran in front of my car," he said.

"I didn't know what I saw, it was big and really hairy with an oblong-shaped head.

"Draw me like one of your French girls."

In another incident a year earlier a Port Douglas man, who did not want to be named, said he and a mate could not explain what they saw.

"We were fishing at Mowbray (7km south of Port Douglas) about 2am," he said.

"It was all quiet when suddenly we heard this noise. It was a noise I had never heard in my life - like a growl but not like any animal I know.

"I freaked out. I went to cut the line and actually cut my rod in half. I started the ute before my friend even moved.

"We reversed out as quick as we could onto the road and I had the spotlight on.

"Then suddenly it was on the bridge going very fast.

"It had dark brown hair, coarse and thick like a dog's, its arms were flying behind it.

"When I got home, I locked the door and the made sure the kids were safe and locked in their rooms. My partner at the time didn't quite believe me, but she could see something had rattled me."

"Its arms were hanging behind it as it ran."

