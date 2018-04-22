Z-Star Delta's J landing

THE next Sound Feast on Friday, April 27, brings the return of much-sought-after explosive soul rock duo Z-Star Delta.

If you love The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, Gossip or The White Stripes, you're going to fall head over heels for these guys. There are only two of them on stage but they've got everything you want - and then some. Insane stage presence and songs with powerful tribal grooves, catchy raucous riffs, and that voice - soulful, sensuous, raw and edgy.

It's all or nothing for the high priestess of the blues. Award-winning Zee Gachette sings from the depths of her soul with wild abandon, and drums like there's no tomorrow. It's intoxicating and exciting to bear witness to such fearless authenticity.

Zee's world-class performances have been on the most prestigious stages, from Glastonbury to the Royal Albert Hall in London, from Whisky A Go Go in LA to Radio City Music Hall in New York and the Berlin Philharmonic, to name a few.

Impressing many a music legend along the way, from Jimmy Page, to Roger Daltrey and Amy Winehouse. Dee's Brazilian sidekick is Diogenes Baptisttella, best known as lead guitarist of Z-STAR (the 5P band, aka the Mothership).

More acts will be announced in the coming week.

Sound Feast Live Music is at The J in Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction, on April 27 at 6pm.