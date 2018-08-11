Zabe is new Tewantin hotspot

ZABE CREW: Mitch and Sam Mitchell, staff Lee and Kayla (back), Tracey and Adan (front).

ZABE CREW: Mitch and Sam Mitchell, staff Lee and Kayla (back), Tracey and Adan (front). Alan Lander

GETTING your coffee right is lesson one when running, well, a coffee house.

And Tewantin's Zabe Espresso and Bar is still getting it right despite a change of ownership in May.

"If it's not broken, don't fix it,” co-owner Sam Mitchell said, saying the coffee side of the business was thriving.

"And the staff are amazing here.”

She and husband James 'Mitch' Mitchell emigrated from South London.

"My grandparents came over 25 years ago. One by one we followed,” Sam said.

Mitch said with two little girls, they figured growing up in Noosa was better and safer than in 2018 London.

"We'd been looking for a business to buy,” Mitch said.

"We looked at Hastings Street and Gympie Terrace but they were expensive.”

But then we found this quirky place (Zabe),” Sam said.

Former Hastings St cocktail barman Mitch said the plan was to expand the business's capabilities "but keep the vibe of the place the same”.

"We are getting the kitchen fixed up to commercial standard, and getting the bar up, with beer on tap,” he said.

"But we won't rush; we want to do it properly.”

Sam said Zabe was "already getting party bookings, and people are also asking us to open up on Friday nights”.

The pair said fresh food, simply made, using local ingredients would be the order of the day.

"It will be more tapas and finger food,” Mitch said.

"And we will also do Sunday brunches, breakfasts for tradies - but not a burger bar,” Mitch said.

"It will be more fresh baguettes and salads.”

Trade at Zabe is eclectic, with a couple of ladies entertaining a 'coffee club' on the piano a couple of mornings a week, while local businesses and council staff patronise it on a regular basis for coffees and lunches.

Kids have access to computer games - but the machines are old Nintendos, with older games which prove very popular.

"We've also trialled games nights which proved successful, so we will be promoting them soon,” Sam said.

Mitch said Tewantin has the Royal Mail Hotel and the RSL along with other food outlets doing good business.

"But the town is getting bigger; the demographics are changing, with younger families who can't afford Noosa Heads prices.”