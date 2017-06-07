ZEN keen for council to use e-bus trial funds

IN THE wake of Noosa's electric bus trial cancellation, Zero Emissions Noosa president Vivien Griffin has urged the council to outlay some of the $500,000 trial budget on its smaller shuttle buses to ease commuter carbon emissions.

"It was clear that they were having difficulty in getting it (the trial) off the ground,” Ms Griffin said.

"Full marks to council for trying something new and showing some appetite for innovation.

"I believe the final (council) transport strategy is to come out shortly.

"One of the key elements in that, which everyone says is a no-brainer, is park and ride at peak holiday times.”

Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association president Adrian Williams said they had known for some time the electric bus manufacturer was having trouble meeting the Australian design standards.

"Why have we got to have this insurmountable barrier?” he said.

"For some reason we set ourselves a benchmark that is too expensive, too hard and we've got to have the world's best.”