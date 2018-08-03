ZEN tells council not to 'tank' on road jam busting

"GOOD progress but can do better” - that is the report card assessment issued by Zero Emissions Noosa on the recent Noosa Council's progress towards its Transport Strategy.

"There is no doubt that Noosa Council is giving this issue a high priority and has great aspirations,” ZEN transport spokesperson Vivien Griffin said.

"We totally support the direction they have set in the strategy, and the e-Noosa goal.

"However, we think it is time the CEO was required to provide clear implementation time lines to the Noosa Council and community for the initiatives being discussed.”

Ms Griffin said if the council was to present the region as a model of an innovative transport community to federal and state governments, we needed to have some runs on the board, not just words.

"If you want people to choose alternatives to the private motor car, you need a sophisticated behaviour change strategy involving a mix of carrot and stick,” she said.

"The carrot is high quality and safe alternatives such as frequent shuttle buses and safe cycling and public transport transit lanes, particularly at bottle necks such as Garth Prowd bridge.

"If the Noosa Triathlon can organise shuttle buses, why can't Noosa Council?”

Ms Griffin said the stick was "obviously paid parking, which can fund the alternatives”.

"There are over 400 parking spaces in Noosa Woods which are currently free.

"This could be a revenue source to pay for the alternatives.

"Yes, council has flagged this as an option, but will it be delivered and how?

"It makes no sense at all to raise parking fees in Noosa Lions Park at peak time, and leave the Noosa Woods car parking free.

"So the important priority is delivery on the alternatives ... not on tackling congestion, which you will never solve.

"Right now there is at least $2.2 million sitting in the sustainable transport levy, with nearly another million to come this year.”

Mayor Tony Wellington said the council's short, medium and long-term goals involved far more costs than could be met by the transport levy.

"Many will require funding support from higher levels of government.” he said.

"We can't put delivery dates on actions that are not funded. We do have an idealised schedule for delivery of our short-term implementations,” he said.

"We have had to gather and analyse data to ground truth our implementations. We have also needed to gather information from transport experts.”

The mayor said the council did not want to rush into actions that were poorly modelled and ill-considered.

"We need to ensure that ratepayers' funds are being spent effectively. The transport strategy involves integrated solutions,”

Cr Wellington said.

"This means that many of the actions require other simultaneous actions to work effectively, and this complicates their roll-out.”

Peter Gardiner