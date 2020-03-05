ZEN wants climate debate to hot up before election

THE political heat has been turned up on candidates seeking to be in the next Noosa Council as Zero Emissions Noosa demands answers on their stance on climate change.

And while all will have until March 15 to respond to the 13 questions on climate and the ways to mitigate our greenhouse gas emissions, a handful have already responded with most generally in favour of seeing Noosa, the first Queensland Council to declare a Climate Emergency, lead the way further.

ZEN is looking for support on a wide range of council initiatives such as developing an action plan for the Climate Emergency, converting council’s fleet of vehicles including trucks to electric vehicles, a mass tree planting program on footpaths, enabling solar panelling for lower income and rental households.

The group is also pushing for a commercial and community composting facility and the creation of a green business extension officer in council.

“We want to see the elected mayor and councillors hit the ground running, to be doing their homework now, and not to hide behind vague generalities,” ZEN president Vivien Griffin said.

“They will be the ones signing off on the 20/21 Budget and need to be focused on essential budget priorities.”

“The summer of bushfires has brought home to everyone that climate change is real and happening now,” ZEN co-ordinator Dalia Mikhail.

“What we do now will shape the world my daughter will live in. We must transition our economy. I think everyone has a responsibility to be part of the solution.”

ZEN said currently $77 million leaves the shire every year in electricity costs but its business case studies show that the payback for rooftop solar can be as little as two years.

“We have also asked candidates to pursue vigorously getting control of street lighting from Energex,” Ms Griffin said.

“Energex bills council for street lighting costs but has no interest in installing energy efficient LED lighting to reduce the costs and the emissions.

“This has been a bug bear for councils for decades, and it is time council got the bit between its teeth and saved ratepayers many thousands of dollars.”

Ms Griffin said the economics stack up for council electric trucks and “this should be mandatory in the next waste contract”.

The questions:

1. Will you seek to develop a Climate Emergency Action Plan in consultation with the community in time for the 2020-2021 Budget?

2. Will you support the creation of a green business extension officer in council, to work with businesses to assist them to reduce their electricity costs and emissions?

3. Will you endorse a massive urban pathway tree planting program in anticipation of increased temperatures in coming years?

4. Will you work within council to achieve a shift to electric vehicles for council’s fleet?

5. Will you request the CEO to review all employee key performance indicators to ensure that climate emergency action is embedded in all council policy, strategy and operations?

6. Will you pursue with all vigour council gaining control of its street lighting and associated costs and energy efficient lighting?

7. Will you investigate how council can work with low income and rental households to achieve an uptake of rooftop solar for these sectors?

8. Will you ensure that council’s capital works program gives priority to sustainable transport initiatives, and not to making trips easier for the private car?

9. Will you support an electric bike sharing scheme in dedicated locations on Council public land?

10. Will you require a detailed operational plan which enables proper review of performance by councillors and the community?

11. Will you ensure that council delivers on the recommendations of the walking and cycling strategy currently being prepared?

12. Will you support Council moving towards a commercial and community composting facility and service, as the emissions from the council controlled landfill comprises over 65 per cent of Council’s total carbon footprint?

13. Will you support a requirement for electric trucks in Council’s next waste collection contract?

Noosa council candidate Nathanael Ford.

Nathanael Ford was “absolutely” keen on a Climate Emergency action plan and almost all the ZEN proposals.

However he was undecided on letting electric bikes sharing scheme use council land as this had received mixed reviews elsewhere.

He would like to see enough solar to make Noosa energy self-sufficient.

He agrees with adopting electric trucks as “there are decent options available on the market”.

Julien Cahn

Julien Cahn said attaining zero emissions was “important and timely”.

“I understand that the environment is a hot topic that has to be addressed with the utmost urgency,” he said.

“So the answer to all your questions is yes, with the caveat that the climate emergency should be addressed with reasoned thinking, deliberate solutions and with metrics to measure the success, the cost and the when and how the various programs would be delivered.”

Noosa council candidate Brian Stockwell.

Cr Brian Stockwell did not supply exact answers but outlined his actions and views on climate change. He decided to “re-enter the political realm based largely on my concern about the need for urgent action on climate”.

Cr Stockwell went to last two elections with a policy of achieving carbon neutrality in within 10 years and drives a plug in hybrid vehicle “with over 90 per cent of my trips running on battery”.

Noosa council candidate Alan Lander.

Alan Lander in response to the question “will you ensure that council’s capital works program gives priority to sustainable transport initiatives, and not to making trips easier for the private car?” said yes.

“Any ‘answer’ to traffic issues that involves offering more roads, road space or parking is simply not the answer,” he said.

He was in favour of all the proposals.

Noosa Council candidate Yanni Van Zijl admits Yanni is not her real name.

Yanni Van Zijl was generally in favour of most proposals but was open-minded on the capital works program.

“We need to have a balance. I would certainly support sustainable transport initiatives, but there will always be trips that need to ne taken by cars,” she said.

She like the idea of electric bike sharing scheme “but would have to consider the implications in allowing businesses to use public land”.

Noosa council candidate Phil Moran.

Phil Moran was another in general agreement these 13 issues however on the climate change action plan he said: “I shall endeavour to do so, however getting this up to be included in the upcoming budget round may be tight”.

As for council gaining control of street lighting, he agreed in principal but if it was a fiscally responsible option. He is a “wholehearted supporter of roof top solar”.

Noosa council candidate Amelia Lorentson.

Amelia Lorentson was in favour of a climate action plan but believed green business extension officer did not offer ratepayers value for money.

“Instead, Council should be offering perks and incentives to businesses to assist them to reduce their electricity costs and emissions,” he said.

She also wanted more information on the urban tree planting program and said the “community must be allowed full disclosure and asked to decide”.

The Noosa News will revisit this when all the candidates have had their say or after the March 15 deadline has arrived.