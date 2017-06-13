ZEN wants eco-smart budget

GREEN MACHINES: Electric is the way to go in Noosa.

A NOOSA green group wants to see serious dollars put towards Noosa Council's energy efficiency goals in its upcoming budget.

"It is imperative that additional human and financial resources are committed to deliver on these goals and we will be scrutinising the budget closely to measure the depth of the council's commitment,” Zero Emissions Noosa president Vivien Griffin said.

"Council will be considering its budget on June 15 (this Thursday) and it is imperative that dollar allocations for implementation are very evident and not put off to some future never never.

"There is no excuse for further delay as this strategy has been on the agenda for over 18 months,” she said.

Ms Griffin said ZEN believes that Council's final Transport Strategy 2017-2027 has identified some of the key actions needed to tackle our transport problems, but says the test of the commitment will be the upcoming budget commitments.

"Park and ride, paid car parking, high frequency shuttle bus, walk and ride to school programs and possible priority lanes for buses, bikes are all listed as key priorities,” Ms Griffin said.

"On the plus side, ZEN welcomes the greater emphasis on the need to reduce transport carbon emissions, and Council's role in that effort.

"We have a terrific example of tourism stepping up to the sustainability challenge at the RACV Resort in Noosa, which has two Nissan Leaf electric cars for hire for guests and RACV members for $30 a day.

"They have even organised a charging station at Australia Zoo, which allows their guests to explore the region. We would love to see the same innovative commitment from our council.”

The council's transport strategy encourages transport options that meet the needs of both locals and visitors while prioritising "our focus on moving people and goods rather than on moving cars”.

It aims to provide "infrastructure and services that are designed to give priority to pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and public transport over private cars” and "improve the safety and amenity of pedestrians and cyclists in our transport infrastructure”.