Zero gains at new living centre at Noosa

ZEROING IN: The new ZEN centre gets thumbs up from volunteers Darren Walters and Dalia Mikhail.

ZEROING IN: The new ZEN centre gets thumbs up from volunteers Darren Walters and Dalia Mikhail. Contributed

ZERO Emissions Noosa are excited to be part of the new sustainability vibe in Noosa Junction with the opening of their Low Emission Living Centre in Lanyana Way.

Noosa residents and businesses are invited to the Open House being held tomorrow to showcase Noosa's first pop-up Low Emission Living Centre in the heart of Noosa Junction.

The centre will be run by Zero Emissions Noosa, and will be promoting low carbon emission living choices from electricity consumption to transport.

The centre is located at 12 Lanyana Way, between Frank's Gym and QML Pathology and it will be open between 9am-3pm to welcome visitors.

"We are incredibly grateful to Junction landowner Michael Tozer, whose generosity has given us and the people of Noosa this opportunity,” ZEN president Vivien Griffin said.

"This is the heart of the next wave for the Noosa Biosphere. The low emission world is changing rapidly and we want to celebrate Noosa residents and businesses which have already gone down this path.

"We will also promote emerging and truly sustainable transport and energy initiatives.”

Ms Griffin said the recent climate action student strike demonstrated that local young people are expecting Noosa to step up to the plate "and the exciting news is that it no longer is a trade-off”.

"Environment initiatives also deliver real economic benefit. When people come to the centre on Saturday, they will find a blank canvas, and we have no budget for a glamorous refit,” Ms Griffin said.

ZEN is looking for assistance in any of the following ways:

Volunteer for a three-hour slot on the staffing roster

Donate furniture (tables, chairs, desks, whiteboards, sandwich board)

Bring some potted plants (natives or herbs)

Bring your ideas on how to promote low emission living in Noosa

Suggest new technological innovations

Bring your interior design skills

Email zeroemissions noosa@gmail.com.