Zero-tolerance approach ahead of NYE celebrations

Sunshine Coast police have warned revellers to behave and not repeat last year's bloody New Year's Eve celebrations which were marred by violence.

Alcohol-fuelled violence was a major issue for police and emergency services across the district with a stabbing, three serious assaults and 19 arrests.

A young man was left fighting for his life in intensive care at a Brisbane hospital after an alleged assault which police described as "horrific".

Police speak with an injured man at The Esplanade in Mooloolaba about midnight on New Year's Eve last year. Photo Patrick Woods

The 20-year-old victim suffered a severe brain bleed after he was allegedly punched and stomped on his head by two other men.

While New Year's Eve this year will be vastly different with no publicly planned fireworks displays, police will take a zero-tolerance approach to alcohol-fuelled violence.

Supt Hawkins said he expected nightlife area Caloundra, Maroochydore, Mooloolaba and Noosa to be busier than previous years.

"Alcohol-fuelled violence is always an issue, but we are urging for people to just enjoy their evening," Supt Hawkins said.

"Don't start off 2021 with police requiring them to take them into custody or with a court date.

"We are expecting a good New Year's, there's no issues that are causing concern.

"And if there is I am comfortable of our position."