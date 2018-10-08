Zero waste for Fusion Festival

ENVIRO FRIENDLY: Cooroy Fusion Festival will be plastic free in 2019.

ENVIRO FRIENDLY: Cooroy Fusion Festival will be plastic free in 2019. Contributed

COOROY Fusion Festival Committee will Target Zero in 2019 to be a waste and plastic free event.

The approach is in line with Noosa Council's Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan 2016-2024, and Towards Zero Waste program, focusing on avoiding and reducing waste.

Festival chairman Jim Ennis said the committee hope this move will help raise awareness to understand waste management and the need to recycle.

"The Cooroy Fusion Festival Targets Zero program is an acknowledgement that our community needs to be part of the solution by both reducing the need for rubbish, from plastic and single use plastic, and delivering better recycling and composting outcomes,” Mr Ennis said.

"Raising awareness is the ﬁrst major step in changing people's behaviours.”

"We hope to ... (interact) with local business, stallholders and food service providers at our event.”

The one-day festival is held in May each year and celebrates local artists, entertainers, artisans, food and community groups.