Zombie cyclone Owen not dead yet as another low forms

EX-TROPICAL Cyclone Owen is not done yet, with the Bureau of Meteorology tipping it to re-form into a cyclone as they keep a close eye on a second tropical low out in the Coral Sea.

The Bureau of Meteorology, in an update posted at 4pm Sunday, said there was now "a moderate (20-50%) chance it will re-form" over the warm waters of the Gulf of Carpentaria on Wednesday.

"Tropical cyclones in the Gulf of Carpentaria are notoriously erratic, so it's too early to forecast areas that may be impacted," the bureau stated.

"Ex TC Owen is expected to bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall (which may lead to flash flooding) to parts of FNQ."

Meanwhile, a second tropical low has been identified in the Coral Sea, but there is only a very low chance it will develop into a tropical cyclone during the next few days.

Windy weather (above) shows the system moving up into the Gulf of Carpentaria during Monday and Tuesday, and by Wednesday there's a circular intensity developing consistent with a cyclone.

The low (or possibly cyclone) is then forecast to move through the central part of Queensland during Thursday and Friday and shows it sweeping across to the east coast directly over Townsville on Friday night, before heading south over the weekend.

However, the predicted path of the re-formed TC Owen is likely to change over the coming days.

A severe weather warning is in place for this afternoon and tomorrow with ex-TC Owen moving about the east coast.

Six-hourly totals of up to 150mm are expected.

At 1.30pm ACST Sunday, Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen was located over the Coral Sea near latitude 16.0 degrees south, longitude 146.8 degrees east, about 150km northeast of Cairns. "This system is not expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone in the Coral Sea, but is expected to approach and cross the North Tropical Queensland coast during the next 24 hours as a tropical low," the bureau stated.

"The tropical low is then expected to move into the eastern Gulf of Carpentaria during Tuesday."

The likelihood of the system re-forming into a tropical cyclone is rated 'moderate' (20-50%) on Wednesday.