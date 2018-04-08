Zonta Club Noosa makes the big 25

FOR more than 25 years, the Zonta Club of Noosa has been working to raise awareness of women's rights and to improve the status of women, and to put an end to violence against women and children.

Recently the club held its 25th birthday celebration at Noosaville's Flux Restaurant.

Special guests who attended were Sandy Bolton MP, Zonta District 22 Governor Ansmarie van Erp and Zonta Area 1 Director Lyn Agnew. Past Zonta Noosa Presidents, and past Zonta Noosa members joined the current members of the Club, along with partners and other guests to celebrate this special Birthday. Indeed, a great milestone has been achieved.

Current president Jan Comins told the gathered throng the club of Noosa was chartered in March 1993. Two of the original charter members, Pat Feeney and Di Playford, were able to attend the celebration.

During its time, the club has raised more than $550,000 for local projects and fulfilled Zonta international commitments.

"We've upgraded the SHINE houses the club instigated and helped to build 12 years ago, to make them a safer and a more pleasant place for women and children fleeing domestic violence,” Ms Comins said.

The club also provides care packs for SHINE, bursaries at USC and high schools bursaries. To financially support these and other projects, the club assists with registration for the Breast Cancer Brekky Fun Run, kit packing for the Noosa Triathlon, also working the gear tent at the triathlon.

"This year, as well as supporting the Million Stars To End Violence Installation, we continue our awareness events with the annual 16 Days of Activism Walk, and Safer Communities Day,” Ms Comins said.