Zonta Golf teeing up for fundraiser

SWING OF THINGS: Zonta Club of Noosa's Carolyn Hay ready to head out onto the greens.

SWING OF THINGS: Zonta Club of Noosa's Carolyn Hay ready to head out onto the greens. Picasa

SO, FANCY yourself as a bit of a golfer?

Want to raise money for a good cause?

Then join the Zonta Club of Noosa for a fun-filled day of golf and shenanigans at its annual Ambrose Fourball Team Golf Day on Sunday, October 7.

After the success of last year's tournament, the club was able to help upgrade the SHINE houses.

This year, the club aims to raise funds to assist homeless women in the community.

All are invited to be part of the club's golf day at Noosa Golf Club, Tewantin.

Registration starts at 11am, with the shotgun start at noon.

After the collection of scorecards, a presentation to the winning team and drawing of raffles will follow with nibbles at 5.30pm on the golf club veranda.

Compete as an individual or get together a team of four. Gold and silver sponsorships are available.

It's about making a difference in the lives of those who need help.

To register and for information, contact event manager Linda Jedynak on 0409580555 or linda@ hotellaguna.com.au.