Menu
Login
SWING OF THINGS: Zonta Club of Noosa's Carolyn Hay ready to head out onto the greens.
SWING OF THINGS: Zonta Club of Noosa's Carolyn Hay ready to head out onto the greens. Picasa
News

Zonta Golf teeing up for fundraiser

30th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

SO, FANCY yourself as a bit of a golfer?

Want to raise money for a good cause?

Then join the Zonta Club of Noosa for a fun-filled day of golf and shenanigans at its annual Ambrose Fourball Team Golf Day on Sunday, October 7.

After the success of last year's tournament, the club was able to help upgrade the SHINE houses.

This year, the club aims to raise funds to assist homeless women in the community.

All are invited to be part of the club's golf day at Noosa Golf Club, Tewantin.

Registration starts at 11am, with the shotgun start at noon.

After the collection of scorecards, a presentation to the winning team and drawing of raffles will follow with nibbles at 5.30pm on the golf club veranda.

Compete as an individual or get together a team of four. Gold and silver sponsorships are available.

It's about making a difference in the lives of those who need help.

To register and for information, contact event manager Linda Jedynak on 0409580555 or linda@ hotellaguna.com.au.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Gig Guide

    Gig Guide

    News Your guide to good music

    • 30th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Kinetic takes bronze

    Kinetic takes bronze

    News Another one for coffee lovers' lists

    Best of British on show this Sunday

    Best of British on show this Sunday

    News Jaguar, Aston Martin on show

    Where does all the recycling go?

    Where does all the recycling go?

    News Once binned, what happens?

    Local Partners