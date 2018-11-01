Zooper Dooper release favourites packs

Limited edition packs of Zooper Dooper Favourites, exclusive to Coles are in stores now. Source: Facebook/Zooper Dooper

JUST in time for summer, the best news we've heard in a long time, regarding sweet, icy treats has dropped.

Coles and Woolies have partnered with Zooper Dooper to sell limited edition packs that contain only your favourite flavours of the popular summer treat.

Not only is this delicious, nostalgic product a fond memory of many Australian summers, it too is fraught with disaster. Once all the favourite flavours are consumed, freezers around the nation end up stocked with the rejected flavours that nobody is willing to eat.

Arguments over who gets the last fairy floss flavoured treat and who gets stuck with the orange that nobody wants are a thing of the past with these new packs that contain the most delicious flavours, as voted by you.

The Fairy Floss and Blackcurrant pack is only available at Coles and is on sale now and next week, Cola and "another mystery flavour" pack will land exclusively at Woolworths.

I don't know about you but I'm really hoping it's Deep Space Lime, what a combination that would be!

Keep your eyes peeled and your freezers clear - you may want to stock up on these exciting packs.