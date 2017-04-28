25°
Zumbo heading to Noosa for Food and Wine festival

Michele Sternberg | 28th Apr 2017 4:17 PM
NATURAL SWEETENER: Adriano Zumbo, of Zumbo's Just Desserts, is joining the Food and Wine line-up.
NATURAL SWEETENER: Adriano Zumbo, of Zumbo's Just Desserts, is joining the Food and Wine line-up.

FOUR new events have been added to the Noosa Food and Wine line-up this year.

For those with a sweet tooth, Adriano Zumbo is bringing A Sweet Soiree to Noosa Boathouse on Sunday, May 21.

Hosted by the genius who made us all fall in love with macarons, Zumbo will create four sweet courses which will be perfectly accompanied with French Champagne by Louis Roderer.

Internationally renowned chef, Sat Bains, will host Up Close and Personal with Sat Bains, an intimate dinner for 12 people at Wasabi on Saturday, May 20, personally cooked by the man himself.

Recognised for his innovative style of cuisine, Sat will talk about the food as he serves up a culinary masterpiece before joining his guests for dinner.

Vanya Cullen will also join Sat at dinner, with Cullen Wines being matched to each course.

Sat and his wife, Amanda, are the proprietors of Restaurant - Sat Bains, in Nottingham, UK, a two star Michelin restaurant serving modern British cuisine.

In the past decade, the restaurant has also garnered the ultimate 5 Rosettes from the AA and 9 out of 10 in the Good Food Guide.

Also taking the reigns at Wasabi and hosting an intimate dinner for 12 people, will be chef, Geoff Lindsay.

On Friday, May 19, Geoff will prepare six courses matched with wines from Yangarra. Geoff is the chef behind Dandelion, a modern Vietnamese restaurant in Melbourne.

Festival director Maria Crews said the new foodie events add an extra touch of deliciousness to this year's festival program.

"We're so excited about the new foodie events that have been added to our festival program this year. We're thrilled to welcome Sat Bains from the UK - guests are in for a real treat and ultimate foodie experience at the intimate dinners at Wasabi with Sat and Geoff. Not to mention, the addition of Zumbo's Sweet Soiree event - this year's festival just got a whole lot sweeter.”

Wine lovers will also be indulged at the Urban Winery with Dan Sims and Mike Bennie at Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas.

More than 70 events will take place from May 18-21 at local venues and two festival villages - Noosa Main Beach and The Woods.

A total of 45 visiting chefs from around Australia will flock to this year's festival, joining Noosa's top restaurants and chefs to celebrate our amazing food and wine.

With more than 50 wineries and 100 food producers taking part in this year's festival, there really is something to suit every tastebud and budget - 13,000 tickets will go on sale across a range of events, with more than 40% of the tickets priced at less than $40.

Visit noosafoodandwine.com.au.

Topics:  champagne macarons noosa food and wine festival sweet zumbo's just desserts

