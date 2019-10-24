Menu
Login
Adriano Zumbo returns to Noosa to whip up a treat for the 2019 President’s Dinner. Picture Rebecca Michael.
Adriano Zumbo returns to Noosa to whip up a treat for the 2019 President’s Dinner. Picture Rebecca Michael.
News

Zumbo returns to Noosa

24th Oct 2019 2:00 PM

CELEBRITY dessert chef Adriano Zumbo will join Noosa Waterfront Restaurant executive chef Andrea Ravezzani to create a very special menu for this year’s Slow Food Noosa President’s Dinner.

This special event, being held at Noosa Waterfront, will showcase local produce and raise funds to continue the work the Slow Food Noosa School Garden Program.

Zumbo is promising to create “a heavenly dessert” for the night.

Dine on canapes and bubbles on arrival while taking in the views and don’t miss the chance to bid on the exciting silent and live auctions.

The School Garden Program promotes children’s understanding of the value of fresh food, the rewards of producing it and using it and the concept of paddock to plate, all within the underlying theme of sustainability.

Funds will also be used to help send local producers and chefs to the world’s largest fair food fare, Terre Madre, which is held in Turin, Italy, every second year.

WHEN: Friday 15th November at 6pm

WHERE: Noosa Waterfront Restaurant, Noosaville

WHAT: Canapés’ on arrival followed by a 3-course dinner with matching wines

COST: $149 for members, $175 for non-members plus booking fee.

adriano zumbo andrea ravezzani dessert noosa noosa waterfront restaurant presidents dinner slow food noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Surfers ready to become on-the-spot lifesavers

    Surfers ready to become on-the-spot lifesavers

    News Noosa surf rescue is great sharing of club resources and skills.

    Rev Chris in an Ivey league of national note

    Rev Chris in an Ivey league of national note

    News Peregian Springs college head now a national leader of independent schools

    ‘Adventurous’ war nurse our latest centenarian

    ‘Adventurous’ war nurse our latest centenarian

    News Long-time Noosa resident Joan Ewan recently turned 100 as her daughter reflects on...

    Beckmans upgrade news imminent

    Beckmans upgrade news imminent

    News Funding for two notorious road hazards could be region’s early Christmas...