Adriano Zumbo returns to Noosa to whip up a treat for the 2019 President’s Dinner. Picture Rebecca Michael.

Adriano Zumbo returns to Noosa to whip up a treat for the 2019 President’s Dinner. Picture Rebecca Michael.

CELEBRITY dessert chef Adriano Zumbo will join Noosa Waterfront Restaurant executive chef Andrea Ravezzani to create a very special menu for this year’s Slow Food Noosa President’s Dinner.

This special event, being held at Noosa Waterfront, will showcase local produce and raise funds to continue the work the Slow Food Noosa School Garden Program.

Zumbo is promising to create “a heavenly dessert” for the night.

Dine on canapes and bubbles on arrival while taking in the views and don’t miss the chance to bid on the exciting silent and live auctions.

The School Garden Program promotes children’s understanding of the value of fresh food, the rewards of producing it and using it and the concept of paddock to plate, all within the underlying theme of sustainability.

Funds will also be used to help send local producers and chefs to the world’s largest fair food fare, Terre Madre, which is held in Turin, Italy, every second year.

WHEN: Friday 15th November at 6pm

WHERE: Noosa Waterfront Restaurant, Noosaville

WHAT: Canapés’ on arrival followed by a 3-course dinner with matching wines

COST: $149 for members, $175 for non-members plus booking fee.